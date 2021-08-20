Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond expected to enter plea in rape case

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond, who is accused of rape, is set to enter a plea on September 1st, 2021.

Thurmond was charged with criminal sexual assault in 2019.

Earlier this year, his lawyer tried to get the case thrown out, arguing the accuser gave false and misleading information to the Grand Jury.

Daniel Basile, the second Rockford Police Officer charged with sexual assault in the same year, is due back in court next month, and is asking for the case against him to be dismissed.