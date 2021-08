ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Officer Kevin Rice was killed on August 3rd, 2001.

Rice, a 14 year veteran of the force, was investigating a group of suspicious men in his sister’s neighborhood. One of the men pulled a gun, shooting and killing Rice as he pulled up in his car.

William Buck, who was 19-years old at the time, was convicted of killing the detective and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Rice was survived by his wife and three children.