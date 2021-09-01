Rockford Police Officer pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in sexual assault case

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond has plead guilty to disorderly conduct after being accused of rape in 2019.

As part of his plea deal, Thurmond agreed to perform 50 hours of community service and serve 3 days in jail. Thurmond was sentenced to 6 days, but was given credit for 3 days served. Thurmond must resign from the Rockford Police Department and is prohibited from serving as a police officer in Illinois.

Earlier this year, his lawyer tried to get the case thrown out, arguing the accuser gave false and misleading information to the Grand Jury.

“An adult female notified deputies that she was the victim of a sexual assault that occurred near Hill Street and North Second street,” former Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said at the time of Thurmond’s May 23 arrest. “The suspect in the case was identified as 26-year old Rockford Police Patrol Officer Eric Thurmond.”

According to the criminal complaint, Thurmond forced himself upon the victim without her consent.

The three year veteran of the force was off duty at the time.

Officer Thurmond was also moved out of his role as Resident Officer Community Keeper (ROCK) House Officer in September.

The ROCK House program, started in 2017, placed officers in homes within the neighborhoods they patrol. Thurmond lived rent and utility free in a ROCK house at 1007 15th Street. The program was sponsored by the Winnebago County Housing Authority.