Rockford Police officer tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s feeling better

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford Police Officer has tested positive for COVID-19. The officer tells Eyewitness News that he’s sore from coughing but is doing better.

Police Chief Dan O’Shea says the department is doing everything they can to protect officers as they strictly follow CDC guidelines.

Officers will now wear N95 masks and gloves. Officers will also have their temperatures taken before they start their shifts. They also have the option to use eyewear.

Emergency responders are given a special disinfectant to clean squad cars between each shift. They’ve also changed the way they interact on calls, asking more people to step outside while maintaining 6-feet.

Officers are also maintaining distance during daily role-call and have more internal staff working from home.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

