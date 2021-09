ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford Police Officer, Daniel Basile, will be in court Friday for sexual assault charges stemming from October 2019.

Officials say Basile went drinking with a women that October night, took her home, and sexually assaulted her.

Basile has since been on administrative leave and been asking for his charges to be dropped.

There will be updates on whether the charges are dropped or not after the court hearing.