Rockford Police Officer to move in to city’s 3rd neighborhood house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents of Rockford’s Jackson Oaks neighborhood will soon get a new neighbor as the Rockford Police Department is set to open its 3rd “ROCK House” on Revell Avenue.

Under the Resident Officer Community Keeper (ROCK) House program, a police officer lives rent free in the neighborhood they’ve been assigned to patrol.

Assaults, robberies and car break-ins all occurred there within the last month.

Mayor Tom McNamara says the Jackson Oaks neighborhood is an ideal location for a new ROCK House officer.

“Our department, overall, has done a wonderful job over there, but they still continue to have, I’ll say ‘some areas of concern.’ And so, I think just the presence [of a police officer] will make a dramatic difference,” McNamara said.

The new ROCK House officer hasn’t been named yet, but the house is expected to be operational this Spring.

Other ROCK Houses are located on Winnebago Street and 15th Street.

