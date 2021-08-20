Rockford police officer, whose tearful tribute photo went viral, injured in car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford Police Officer, whose photo tribute to fallen police officers went viral in 2018, was injured in a collision on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on 11th Street and Woodruff Avenue. A police Ford Explorer and a Hyndai Sonata collided near the intersection.

According to police, the driver of the Sonata, Malik Tiger, pulled out in front of the officer, who was northbound on 11th Street.



Photos: Travis Worthey

A report identified Johrdaynne Alexander as the driver of the police vehicle, and police said she suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Jhordynne Alexander

The extent injuries suffered by either Tiger or the other occupant of the Sonata is not known. Tiger was cited for the accident.

The tribute photo showed a teary-eyed Alexander, inspired by the death of Officer Jaimie Cox. The picture then made its Facebook debut on Dec. 22nd, 2018.