Rockford Police officers arrest juvenile after hearing gunshots on 14th Street during patrol

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, Rockford Police officers were on patrol near the 1000 block of 14th Street and heard gunshots. Officers saw a car leaving the area and tried to stop it.

Officials say the car took off but other officers were able to chase it down a short time later near North Winnebago Street and Sauber Avenue. After the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect tried to run away on foot.

Police took the juvenile male into custody in the 3000 block of North Rockton Avenue. Investigators didn’t find anything struck by bullets and no one was injured.

The juvenile is being charged with aggravated discharge with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

