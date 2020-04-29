Rockford Police officers receive gift cards as thank you

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several organizations teamed up to show their appreciation for Rockford’s men and women in blue on Wednesday.

The Jaimie Cox, Greg Lindmark, and Amanda Reed foundations, along with Blue 815, together purchased gift cards from local restaurants for each member of the Rockford Police Department.

Deputy Chief Kevin Ogden says the gesture helps ease some of the extra stress weighing on the officers’ minds.

“It’s tough, because, like everybody says, it’s something you can’t see and [there are] chances of taking it home to loved ones and family members, and people with compromised immune systems,” he said.

Several businesses and individuals donated as well.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

