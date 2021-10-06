Rockford Police pursue suspect to Great Oaks, arrest 19-year-old for cocaine possession

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Drug Arrest generic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gregory Price, 19, was arrested Tuesday after police say he ran from a traffic stop and was later found to be in possession of cocaine.

According to Rockford Police, officers attempted a traffic stop near Charles and 14th Streets around 12:30 a.m., but Price sped away. The car was later found in the area of Great Oaks Apartments, at 4801 Linden Road, and police say cocaine was recovered from inside.

Price was charged with Aggravated Fleeing, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and various traffic violations.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail, but as of press time Wednesday, had bonded out and no mugshot was available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories