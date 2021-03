ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 18-year-old Amarion Davis has been charged with weapons charges after police say they recovered a handgun during a traffic stop.

Rockford Police say officers stopped Davis on Sunday around 6:50 p.m. in the area of Soper Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Police say the gun was in plain view in the back seat of the vehicle.

Davis was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and various traffic violations.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.