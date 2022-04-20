ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two suspects escaped arrest on Tuesday after police tried to stop a car in the 3200 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

Rockford Police said the incident happened at 2:50 p.m. when officers tried to pull the car over. The driver fled “at a high rate of speed,” according to police.

The vehicle was found a short time later, and officers re-engaged, but police said they lost sight of the vehicle and then heard several gunshots.

The vehicle was later found, unoccupied, in the 200 block of N. Central Avenue, and was discovered to have been reported stolen from Rockford.