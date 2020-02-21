Rockford Police release crime statistics for January

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Robberies and property crimes were up in January, according to new data released Friday by the Rockford Police, while violent crime is on the decline.

Robberies were up by 24 percent compared to January 2019.

Police dealt with 332 property crimes last month, compared with 319 in the same time frame last year.

Violent crime fell 18-percent, according to police.

In January 2019, over 40 percent of violent crimes were domestic related. Last month, that total dropped to just under 30 percent.

