Rockford Police release dashcam video, share more details on officer-involved shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police share the dashcam footage along with more details on the police-involved shooting of 19-year-old Jose Gonzalez on April 11th.

On Sunday, Rockford police tried to stop a grey Volkswagen Passat near N. Central and Michigan Avenues in Rockford. Police say previous investigations show that the Passat had been involved in several recent incidents.

After trying to speed away, the dashcam video shows the car pull over at the 400 block of Illinois Avenue to let out a passenger, Gonzalez.

Gonzalez ran into a residential area to elude police. Officer McGuiness exited the squad car to follow Gonzalez.

Video shows neighbors point officers in his direction. The officer followed Gonzalez through several backyards and fences.

Authorities say Gonzalez was shot in the right foot by Officer McGuiness and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It is not specifically clear what happened right before the officer fired his weapon.

Dashcam video does not capture the shooting, but police did release audio between dispatchers and officers.

A Glock handgun with an extended magazine and laser sight were recovered at the scene.

Along with the separate Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force investigation, Rockford Police say they will also conduct an internal investigation to determine if the officer acted within his training.

Officer McGuiness, a 7-year veteran of the department, is currently on administrative duties.

Gonzalez is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member. Police say the Passat was never located.