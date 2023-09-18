ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have released photos, captured on several Ring doorbell cameras, of a suspect in a series of burglaries on the city’s West side.

Over the past few weeks, police said they have received reports of burglaries, attempted burglaries, trespassing and other “suspicious” incidents.

On Monday, police released the photos of the suspect, taken from neighbors’ surveillance cameras.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photos is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.