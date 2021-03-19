Rockford Police release photo of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run of disabled man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department has released a photo of a vehicle suspected in a fatal hit and run of a disabled man in a wheelchair on Wednesday.

Randall Starnes, a 57-year-old Loves Park man, was identified as the victim.

Autopsy results say the cause of death was blunt trauma to his head, neck, and chest.

Rockford Police were called to the intersection at 3:55 a.m. and found the man lying in the roadway. Police said he was in a wheelchair at the time of the incident.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a 2004-2012 dark gray Chevrolet Colorado Z71.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.