Rockford Police release photo, video of suspect in Monday’s armed robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police released a new surveillance photo and video of a suspect who robbed a woman outside her downtown apartment on Monday.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, in the 400 block of E. State Street near Wired Cafe in Rockford. The suspect is being described as a 5’8 230 lbs black male approximately 40 years old.

Police say after the robbery, the suspect fled on foot through an adjacent alleyway.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Photo: Rockford Police Department

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

