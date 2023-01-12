ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have released photos of the suspect in a fatal shooting at Pinnon Meats on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m.

Police responded to the grocery store for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman lying at the bottom of the stairway to the 2nd-story apartments above the business, officials said.

Officers were told that the suspect, a Black male with a slender build, wearing a black mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes, robbed the victim as she was walking down the stairs. During the altercation, the victim was shot in the chest, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s car, a black 2021 Toyota, which was later found, abandoned, in the 2000 block of Douglas.