ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have released photos of the suspect who robbed a Walgreens drug store on Sunday.

According to police, the suspect entered the business at 1201 E. State Street around 9:45 a.m. and began conversing with the cashier, then pulled out a silver handgun and robbed the store.





Police said the suspect got away with cash and various items and fled on foot.

He is described as a black male, between 25-30 years old, wearing a tan coat with light-colored jeans, black shoes, and a medical mask.