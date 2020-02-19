Rockford police release video of suspect in November strong armed robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have released surveillance video of a man they say mugged a 52-year-old woman in a parking garage.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of N. Court Street around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26th, where the victim told them she was walking down a stairwell of a parking garage when the suspect pushed her down and demanded her money.

After hitting her and taking her purse, the suspect ran off.

He’s described as a black male in his late teens to early 20’s, approximately 5’6″-5’8″, 160-185 lbs, last seen wearing light blue jeans, a dark colored hoodie, a blue or black stocking cap, and white shoes.

Police say the suspect was on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

