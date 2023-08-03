ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — August 3 is a dark day for Rockford Police.

22 years ago, Rockford Police Detective Kevin Rice Sr. was shot and killed while investigating suspicious activity near his sister’s home. Rice Sr. was off duty at the time of the shooting.

“He may be gone, but he is NEVER forgotten,” said Rockford Police in a tweet honoring Rice Sr.

Detective Rice, a 14-year veteran of Rockford Police and a member of the department’s Gang Unit, was driving to his sister’s home around 1:30 a.m. when he saw two suspicious men.

As Rice Sr. drove up to the men to investigate, he was shot six times in the chest.

The gunman, 19-year-old William Buck, was arrested the next day. Buck was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the murder of Rice Sr.

Kevin Rice Sr. was 38 years old, he is survived by his wife and three children.