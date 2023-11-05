ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police honored the life of Jaimie Cox on Sunday.

Cox, a former Rockford Police Officer, was killed on November 5, 2017 during a traffic stop.

The officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Eddie Patterson on the morning of November 5. Patterson reportedly provided a false name to Cox during the stop, and Cox later determined Patterson’s license was revoked.

Reports indicate Cox was hanging onto Patterson’s truck when he crashed into a tree, killing the officer. Patterson later died.

Rockford Police released a video remembering Cox and highlighting the achievements made in his honor.

“In the wake of Jaimie’s loss, two local non-profits were founded by the Cox family,” said Rockford Police in the video, referring to the Jaimie Cox Foundation and Blue 815.

The foundation has held six Jaimie Cox Memorial 5K’s, five Jaimie Cox Memorial Motorcycle Rallies, and two Jaimie Cox Foundation Sporting Clay Classics since the officer’s passing.

“Both of these organizations have given back to dozens of first responders, veterans, underprivileged children and their families, in his name/honor across the State of Illinois,” said Rockford Police in the video.

Cox was 30 years old.