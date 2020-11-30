Rockford Police report several shootings over the holiday weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating after several shootings occurred in the city over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The first reported crime occurred on Wednesday, November 25th in the area of Kishwaukee and Harrison Avenue. Police say that around 10:05 p.m., they found a 25-year-old male in a vehicle with a gunshot would to his leg.

The driver of the car was unharmed, and told police that as they were driving northbound on Kishwaukee, a black male suspect, thin build with long hair, began shooting at them from an older maroon Pontiac sedan.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to be okay.

On Friday, November 27th, police were called to the 2800 block of Echo Street around 3 a.m.. There, they met with a 33-year-old resident who said a bullet entered his bedroom after he heard multiple gunshots outside. Police say they were able to recover spent shell casings from the scene.

On Saturday, November 28th, police officers say they heard shots fired near the 300 block of Independence Avenue. Police say the officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the scene, and located a 29-year-old victim inside the vehicle who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

