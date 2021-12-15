Two teens shot, man seriously injured after 2 Rockford shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to multiple shooting scenes on Wednesday night.

The first happened near 12th Avenue and 7th Street. A 16-year-old male and 18-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Rockford Police Department. Markers were on the ground as police investigated.

There was a scene on South 2nd Street, near Kishwaukee and Buckbee Streets as well, where a 42-year-old man sustained life threatening injuries.

Police have released few details, but they asked that residents avoid the areas while they investigated.

This story is developing…