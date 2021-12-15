Two teens shot, man seriously injured after 2 Rockford shootings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to multiple shooting scenes on Wednesday night.

The first happened near 12th Avenue and 7th Street. A 16-year-old male and 18-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Rockford Police Department. Markers were on the ground as police investigated.

There was a scene on South 2nd Street, near Kishwaukee and Buckbee Streets as well, where a 42-year-old man sustained life threatening injuries.

Police have released few details, but they asked that residents avoid the areas while they investigated.

This story is developing…

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories