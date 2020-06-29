Rockford police respond to hit-and-run at Longwood and Benton Streets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford police are responding to a hit-and-run incident Monday morning.

Officials say the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened at Longwood St. and Benton St. at 3: 26 a.m. The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene. The type of car is unknown, but officers say they believe it to possibly be a black sedan.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

