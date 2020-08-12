Rockford police respond to hit-and-run crash on E. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called to the scene of E. State Street and Highland Avenue in Rockford Tuesday night around 9:00 p.m. for a hit-and-run accident.
One vehicle flipped on its roof. Another had heavy front end damage.
A woman passenger was brought to a hospital with minor injuries.
No word if anyone else was hurt.
Officials say two men who were in the offending vehicle fled from the scene on foot.
All four lanes of E. State Street were shutdown for a short time, but have since reopened.
