Rockford police responding to early morning shooting investigation; two with life-threatening injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–UPDATE: Two people are suffering life-threatening injuries following a shooting that took place at 2500 Lawndale Avenue Thursday morning, according to police.

Officials say they transported themselves to a local hospital, and that an investigation is ongoing.

Shooting investigation in the 2500 block of Lawndale. Earlier this morning, two adult males self-transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 26, 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Police are conducting an investigation following a shooting that took place at 2500 Lawndale Avenue Thursday morning.

No details on injuries or anyone involved.

Officials tweeted an alert after 7:30 a.m., asking people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story…

Shooting investigation 2500 Lawndale. Investigation still ongoing. Please avoid area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 26, 2020

