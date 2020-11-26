Rockford police responding to early morning shooting investigation; two with life-threatening injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–UPDATE: Two people are suffering life-threatening injuries following a shooting that took place at 2500 Lawndale Avenue Thursday morning, according to police.
Officials say they transported themselves to a local hospital, and that an investigation is ongoing.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Police are conducting an investigation following a shooting that took place at 2500 Lawndale Avenue Thursday morning.
No details on injuries or anyone involved.
Officials tweeted an alert after 7:30 a.m., asking people to stay away from the area.
This is a developing story…
