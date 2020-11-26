Rockford police responding to early morning shooting investigation; two with life-threatening injuries

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–UPDATE: Two people are suffering life-threatening injuries following a shooting that took place at 2500 Lawndale Avenue Thursday morning, according to police.

Officials say they transported themselves to a local hospital, and that an investigation is ongoing.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Police are conducting an investigation following a shooting that took place at 2500 Lawndale Avenue Thursday morning.

No details on injuries or anyone involved.

Officials tweeted an alert after 7:30 a.m., asking people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories