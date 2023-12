ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested a woman following an incident at senior living duplexes at the Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center.

Around 10:46 a.m., police urged residents to avoid the area of 4300 Terrace View Lane, on the Fairhaven campus, for a report of an adult female armed with a weapon.

Shortly before noon, police said the woman was being transported to a local hospital, and would then be booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

DEVELOPING…