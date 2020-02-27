Rockford Police ROCK House undergoing renovations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A home in the Jackson Oaks neighborhood used as part of the Resident Officer Community Keeper (ROCK) program is getting some improvements.

The Winnebago County Housing Authority, which owns the house on Revell Avenue, partnered with the Beloit YouthBuild program to give the building a facelift.

Renovation work started on Wednesday.

A Rockford Police Officer will live in the home rent free.

By using ROCK Houses, police hope to reduce crime in the area by building relationships with residents of the community.

