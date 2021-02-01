Rockford Police say mob attacked car full of people and an infant with baseball bats and pepper spray

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for suspects who allegedly attacked a car occupied by five people and an infant, beating a victim with a baseball bat and a tire iron, and using pepper spray inside the car.

According to police, officers were called to the 300 block of Longwood for a report of a large fight around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the victim’s car was approached by three suspects. Authorities said a woman got out of the car and was pepper sprayed and beaten. When another occupant got out of the car to assist, they were pepper sprayed and hit with a bat, police said.

Officials said the suspects then proceeded to break out the windows of the vehicle and pepper spray the interior of the car.