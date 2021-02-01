Rockford Police say mob attacked car full of people and an infant with baseball bats and pepper spray

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for suspects who allegedly attacked a car occupied by five people and an infant, beating a victim with a baseball bat and a tire iron, and using pepper spray inside the car.
According to police, officers were called to the 300 block of Longwood for a report of a large fight around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say the victim’s car was approached by three suspects. Authorities said a woman got out of the car and was pepper sprayed and beaten. When another occupant got out of the car to assist, they were pepper sprayed and hit with a bat, police said.
Officials said the suspects then proceeded to break out the windows of the vehicle and pepper spray the interior of the car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.