Rockford Police say murder suspect still at large

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public’s help to find 31-year-old David Cooper, the prime suspect in a September murder.
Police say Cooper shot a man dead around 4:10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rock Street around 4:10 a.m.
Cooper remains at large.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
MORE HEADLINES:
- LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus update for Wednesday, December 23rd
- Coroner releases names of two separate weekend murder victims
- Global virus rules for Christmas: How the rest of the world compares to the US
- President Trump vetoes major defense bill despite strong backing in Congress
- Teen suspects wanted for violent Janesville home invasion
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!