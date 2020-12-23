Rockford Police say murder suspect still at large

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public’s help to find 31-year-old David Cooper, the prime suspect in a September murder.

Police say Cooper shot a man dead around 4:10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rock Street around 4:10 a.m.

Cooper remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

