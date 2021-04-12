ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say while they were attempting to arrest Alpha Mugbago, 25, during a domestic case, he tried to take an officer’s gun during a struggle.
According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 900 block of N Main Street around 12:20 a.m. Saturday for a domestic-related incident.
When officers tried to arrest Mugbago as the suspect, he allegedly got into a fight with the officers, during which time he is said to have tried to remove an officer’s service weapon from its holster.
- Rockford Police say suspect tried to take officer’s weapon during arrest
- Suspect arrested in Marsh Avenue shooting in Rockford
- Will Smith film departs Georgia over voting restrictions
- Chicago man killed in fiery Rockford crash
- ⚾ WANTED: MLB Food Tester – Get paid $500 to eat hot dogs and watch baseball🌭
No one was injured, and Mugbago was taken into custody.
He is charged with Criminal Damage, Disorderly Conduct, 2 counts of Resisting Arrest, 2 counts of Aggravated Battery to Police, Attempt to Disarm a Police Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Mugbago was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.