Rockford Police say suspect tried to take officer’s weapon during arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say while they were attempting to arrest Alpha Mugbago, 25, during a domestic case, he tried to take an officer’s gun during a struggle.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 900 block of N Main Street around 12:20 a.m. Saturday for a domestic-related incident.

When officers tried to arrest Mugbago as the suspect, he allegedly got into a fight with the officers, during which time he is said to have tried to remove an officer’s service weapon from its holster.

No one was injured, and Mugbago was taken into custody.

He is charged with Criminal Damage, Disorderly Conduct, 2 counts of Resisting Arrest, 2 counts of Aggravated Battery to Police, Attempt to Disarm a Police Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Mugbago was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.