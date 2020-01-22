Rockford Police say they’re solving more murders thanks to public tips

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are still investigating seven unsolved homicides from 2019.

“Obviously, officers like to see success,” said Chief Dan O’Shea. “Much like any business, you want to see conclusion, success in your efforts.”

In 2015, the Rockford Police Department reported solving 37 percent of that year’s homicides.

Since then, the department has been having more success, reporting closure rates of over 70 percent for both 2018 and 2019.

O’Shea credits an improved working relationship with Rockford citizens as the reason.

“Obviously, the biggest [reason] is having trust within the community, and the community feeling comfortable enough to bring forth information that leads to the investigations,” he said. “That is a huge part of the beginning of the investigations, is people being willing to speak with us, and point us in the right direction.”

O’Shea also says new technology has helped his officers.

“Cameras, automated license plate readers, gunshot detection systems, computer enhancements, computer software background, social networking-type software,” he says, all help develop leads.

For victim’s families, not knowing what happened to their loved ones can be difficult.

Kayla Stephens’ brother, Jamie, was killed in Winnebago County in December 2018.

“In all of our eyes, this guy, or guys, or girls, or whatever, that put my brother in a field are running around, and thinking, ‘I’m just going to get away with what I did.’ So, that was very frustrating,” she recalled.

Ultimately, three people, Nickles T. Parks, Joshua Whittie, and Amber Brewer, were arrested as suspects in his murder.

Stephens says she’s not sure she will ever have a true feeling of closure, but says she was glad to see suspects put behind bars.

“I’m glad they caught them,” she said. “For a while, I guess, we all thought they weren’t going to, and we didn’t know what leads they had or what they really had to work off of. So, I’m satisfied that they caught them.”

According to federal data, the national homicide clearance rate is about 62 percent, meaning Rockford Police have been above the national average for the past two years.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

