Rockford police say they’ve recovered over 2,000 shell casings since March

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea released a statement on what he’s calling a local crisis.

O’Shea said in part: “We are continuing to see an increase in gunfire incidents at an alarming rate. To date, we have recovered more than 2,000 shell casings from gunfire incidents since March.”

He added, “It’s just a matter of time before an innocent person is struck by indiscriminate gunshots.”

15 people have been murdered this year in Rockford, 13 of which were shot to death.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

