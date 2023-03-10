ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is starting off the new year with a drop in violent crime, according to statistics released by the police department on Friday.

The total number of violent crimes is down 13% in January and February compared to last year, police said.

Robberies dropped to 19%, auto thefts dropped nearly 30%.

Police also reported that shooting calls are down 33%, and aggravated assaults are down 10%.

Murders, however, are increasing. Six people have been killed this year.

Mayor Tom McNamara applauded the good work by the police department but said more work still needs to be done.

“We’re not celebrating it. It’s good that it’s moving in the right direction, but we’re going to continue to invest heavily into our police department and invest heavily into intervention and prevention efforts so we can stop that cycle of violence, again, that’s plagued our community for more than three decades,” the mayor said.

Domestic violence crimes account for nearly 40% of all violent crime, police said.