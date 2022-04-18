ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a Chicago man accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to police, Antoine Jones, 40, is the subject of an investigation into sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 13. The crime is said to have occurred in the 200 block of S. Prospect Street on March 18th, 2022.

Jones has been charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and is currently at large.