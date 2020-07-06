Rockford Police searching for silver sedan in connection with two shootings on Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say occupants of a silver sedan opened fire on several people early Saturday morning, sending two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to police, around 4:50 a.m. a 30-year-old women and two men were sitting in a parked car in the 500 block of Ranger Court when the suspect vehicle drove by and started firing. The woman was shot in the foot and was able to get to a hospital for treatment.

Around 5:35 a.m., police say a man was shot in the back and arrived at a hospital for treatment. He told police that he was in the area of the Orton Keyes apartments when the silver sedan drove by, firing at people on Score Street and then Ranger Street.

The man was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

