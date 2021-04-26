Rockford police searching for suspect from weekend Walgreens robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public’s help in finding a suspect after a Walgreens was robbed Friday night.
Officials say the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Walgreens location on Kishwaukee Street. Investigators say that the man walked into the store and said it was a robbery, implying that he had a weapon.
He fled after taking cash and merchandise from the store.
The man is described as 35-45 years in age and 6’0.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.