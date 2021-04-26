Rockford police searching for suspect from weekend Walgreens robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public’s help in finding a suspect after a Walgreens was robbed Friday night.

Officials say the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Walgreens location on Kishwaukee Street. Investigators say that the man walked into the store and said it was a robbery, implying that he had a weapon.

He fled after taking cash and merchandise from the store.

RELEASE: Public Assistance Needed in Walgreens Robbery. pic.twitter.com/Sv47Fq7M5C — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 26, 2021

The man is described as 35-45 years in age and 6’0.