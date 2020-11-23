Rockford Police searching for suspected rapist, currently at large

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking for the public’s help to locate 38-year-old Aaron Lambert, who is wanted for charges of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault.

Police say officers learned of a sexual assault in the 500 block of 7th Street which occurred on May 11th.

Lambert has been identified as a suspect in the crime. He has been charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault and Unlawful Restraint.

He is currently at large.

Anyone with information on Lambert’s whereabouts is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

MORE HEADLINES: