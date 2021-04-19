Rockford police searching for two suspects in robberies over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford Police are looking for suspects involved in two robberies over the weekend.

The first happened Sunday, April 18th, at 10 a.m. at the Dollar General store on Kishwaukee Street. Officers say the suspect hopped over the counter once entering the store, pulled the cash drawer out, and ran out with money in hand. The amount he stole is unclear at this time. The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark gray pants, a black hoodie, and a black do-rag.

Later in the evening at 9:45 p.m., officers say they responded to a robbery at the Walgreens located on 3336 11th Street. The suspect, described as a white male, with a visible face tattoo and no face covering, told the cashier to open up the register while implying he had a gun in his pocket. The clerk opened the drawer and the suspect reached inside and removed cash. He then took off on foot while advising the clerk not to follow or he would shoot him.

Police have not confirmed whether the incidents were related.

Anyone with information can contact Rockford PD at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.