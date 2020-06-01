Rockford Police seek public’s help identifying cars linked to looting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police released a video on Monday showing a group of cars they believe are linked to looting events that took place over the weekend throughout the city.

At a Monday news conference, Police Chief Dan O’Shea said looters were coordinating through social media and scouting businesses to target. As police would respond to the crimes, the vehicles would then move on to another store rob, O’Shea said.

The footage was taken at Gruno’s Diamonds on Perryville on Saturday night.

Five people were arrested while attempting to rob the E. State Street Target store. Police say 17 businesses reported burglaries between Saturday night and Monday morning.

In total, eighteen people were arrested over the weekend, following protests against police brutality. In Minneapolis last Monday, a black man named George Floyd died in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

