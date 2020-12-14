Rockford Police seek suspect who robbed E. State Street Walgreens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Walgreens store on Saturday.

According to police, a suspect, described by witnesses as a 5’10” white male, entered the store at 1201 E. State Street around 8:10 p.m. After wandering the aisles, witnesses told police that the suspect then approached the front desk clerk, implied he had a weapon and demanded money.

He then left in the passenger side of a silver 4-door vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

