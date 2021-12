Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department asked residents to stay off the roads on Tuesday, unless absolutely necessary.

The announcement was made just before 1:20 p.m. Police said that numerous weather related traffic accidents have been happening around the city. They said that drivers should avoid any unnecessary travel until road conditions improve.