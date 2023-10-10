ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police said a weapon was recovered and taken off the streets after officers stopped a car with seven people inside on Sunday.

According to authorities, around 12:35 a.m., officers with Rockford’s Specialized Community Oriented Police Enforcement (SCOPE) team conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of N. Main Street.

Three males got out of the vehicle and ran while four females remained inside the car. Police were able to track down Jimmitreus Castleberry, 21, who was located a short time later.

A loaded gun was found in the car, but Castleberry was not charged with a weapons offense.

He was charged with Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor. Due to the parameters of Illinois’ new Pretrial Fairness Act, he was released without bond.

Police are still searching for the two other subjects.