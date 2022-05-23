ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Anthony Maldanado, 20, was arrested in a stolen car on Saturday.

According to police, officers spotted the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, in the area of Kilburn and School Streets around 4:55 p.m. When they tried to pull the driver over, Maldanado got out and ran, police said.

He was chased down by a K9 unit and arrested.

Maldanado was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.