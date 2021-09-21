Rockford Police: Three men robbed 2 gas stations and a liquor store overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for three men suspected of smashing their way into and burglarizing two gas stations and a liquor store overnight.

According to police, one suspect was caught on surveillance camera, and police are hoping the image will lead to an arrest.

Police said the first burglary happened at 10:20 p.m. to the BP Gas Station at 1630 Rural Street. Authorities said the suspects threw rocks to break the front glass door, entered the building and stole the cash register.

At 10:55 p.m., the burglars smashed the door to enter Sandy Hollow Food and Liquor, and 4302 Sandy Hollow Road, and stole numerous liquor bottles before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan.

At 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the trio allegedly broke a side window to gain entry to the Shell Gas Station, at 3202 S. Alpine Road, and removed the bottom part of the cash register and some cigars.