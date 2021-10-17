Rockford Police to hold Body-Worn Cameras Community Info Sessions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – After over 600 hours of training, Rockford Police officers will begin wearing body-worn cameras on October 25.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are reportedly using body-worn cameras in different ways, including improvements in evidence collection, strengthening officer performance and accountability, enhancing transparency, better documentation of encounters between the police and public and assisting in the investigation of complaints.

Studies have shown that the presence of a body-worn camera has a positive effect on the behavior of both officers and citizens during encounters as well.

With new policies and procedures in place, the Rockford Police Department will be hosting three Body-Worn Camera Community Information Sessions:

Tues, Oct. 19- Katie’s Cup, 502 7th St, at 10 a.m.

Wed, Oct. 20- Beth Eden Methodist Church, 3201 Huffman Blvd, at 6:30 p.m.

Tues, Oct. 26- Empowering World Christian Center, 4010 E. State St, at 6 p.m.

All attendees must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, in accordance to Illinois law.