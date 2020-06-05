Rockford Police to protesters: We support peaceful march but can’t close intersection, for hospital access

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued a message to protesters planning to stage a rally in Loves Park Friday afternoon.

Rockford Youth Activism announced plans to hold a fourth protest on Friday at 5 p.m. at Carlson Ice Arena on Perryville Road.

Rockford Police tweeted that “We support peaceful protests. However, we cannot allow the march to interfere with traffic at the intersection of Perryvile Road and Riverside Boulevard, as it would create a life safety issue with those needing access to Javon Bea Hospital.

“We have reached out to the protest organization via Facebook to let them know that the Perryville/Riverside intersection cannot be blocked. The safety of our residents, officers and the community is our top priority.”

Prior protests by the activists have marched down E. State Street in downtown Rockford, and E. State Street and Mulford, for which police cordoned off traffic.

