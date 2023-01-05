ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they found a weapons cache and several pounds of marijuana Wednesday, leading to the arrest of 20-year-old Jorge Herrera-Avila.

Jorge Herrera-Avila. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

According to police, officers responded to a report of domestic disturbance and shots fired in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 p.m.

Police said no one answered the door, but officers could tell there were people inside the house. Outside, investigators found several spent shell casings.

Police said six people later surrendered to officers, who then found two handguns — one with an automatic “switch” device and the other with a laser sight — along with three other handguns, one with a defaced serial number, as well as a rifle and a shotgun. Police also found over 2 lbs of cannabis, officials said.

Photo: Rockford Police Department

Herrera-Avila was taken into custody and charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number, and No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.