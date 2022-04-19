ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents can now send police tips by text, video, or photo through a new tip reporting service.

The new Tip 411 service will allow a user to send anonymous tips via text message to the Rockford Police Department, by texting “RPDTIP [your tip here]” to 847411.

Police say the sender’s cellphone number is obscured and cannot be seen by the police department.

“We all know there are various reasons as to why a citizen may not want to report to an officer while they are on the scene,” Redd said. However, she said “Tip 411 is not a substitute for calling 911” in the event of an emergency.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd and Mayor Tom McNamara announced the new service on Tuesday, which is being done in partnership with CrimeStoppers.

The service is live now.

By using the service, users can also receive bulletins from Rockford Police.

Redd said she hopes residents will also use the service to report reckless behavior by ATV riders on city streets.